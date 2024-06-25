JKSSB JE result 2024 announced at jkssb.nic.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Notification No. 06 of 2022, Item No. 201. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The OMR based written test was conducted on November 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 855 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.
Steps to download JE Civil result 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result link for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download JE Civil result 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.