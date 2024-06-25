Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Notification No. 06 of 2022, Item No. 201. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written test was conducted on November 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 855 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.

Steps to download JE Civil result 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

