Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has announced the results of the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bujhansi.ac.in .

“The result of the Uttar Pradesh Joint B.Ed. entrance examination 2024-26 has been declared on 25/06/2024,” reads the notification. The entrance exam was conducted on June 9, 2024.

Steps to download UP BEd JEE 2024 result

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP BEd JEE 2024 result.