The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of the M.Sc. Courses Entrance Examination - August 2024, MSc Nursing - August 2024 and M. Biotechnology Courses - August 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The MSc Courses Entrance exam, MSc. Nursing Courses entrance exam and the M. Biotechnology Courses entrance exams were all conducted on June 15, 2024.

“All candidates may view/ download their individual marks from www.aiimsexams.ac.in with their login credentials. In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including online Seat Allocation schedule and dates etc,” reads the official result documents.

Steps to download AIIMS entrance results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download AIIMS Masters results - Select subject The result document will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS Masters Courses exam result.

Direct link to download AIIMS MSc. Nursing Courses exam result.

Direct link to download AIIMS M. Biotechnology exam result.