Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has announced the results for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician - Grade III on consolidated pay basis. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 332 posts of Grade III Laboratory Technician in Government Medical College Hospitals with consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month.

Steps to download TN TRB Lab Tech results

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on the link to download Lab Tech Grade III results The result document will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TN TRB Lab Tech rank list.