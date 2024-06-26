TN MRB Lab Technician Grade III results declared; download link here
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has announced the results for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician - Grade III on consolidated pay basis. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 332 posts of Grade III Laboratory Technician in Government Medical College Hospitals with consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month.
Steps to download TN TRB Lab Tech results
- Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Results” tab
- Now click on the link to download Lab Tech Grade III results
- The result document will appear on screen
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TN TRB Lab Tech rank list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.