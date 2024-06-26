The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test for UG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUBDET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and 7, 2024. The Board will conduct OMR based common entrance test (PUBDET-2024) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in four-year B.A./B.Sc. (Honours) courses in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.

Direct link to PUBDET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download PUBDET admit card 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for PUBDET 2024” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PUBDET admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.