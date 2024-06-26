PUBDET 2024 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in; exams in July
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test for UG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUBDET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/.
The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and 7, 2024. The Board will conduct OMR based common entrance test (PUBDET-2024) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in four-year B.A./B.Sc. (Honours) courses in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.
Steps to download PUBDET admit card 2024
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/
- On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for PUBDET 2024” link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
