The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has released the score card for the LLB 5 Year CET 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The exam was conducted on May 30, 2024.

“The Score Card for the said Examination is being made available to the candidates in their log-in from 26/06/2024 till the admission process is over. Candidates should take a note of this. Candidates should download their Score Card from their log-in,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download MHT CET result 2024

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your credentials and login to proceed On the candidate portal, click on the link to download results Download a copy and take a printout for future reference