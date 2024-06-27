RPSC AE Mechanical 2023 admit card released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam 2023 today, June 27. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The AE Mechanical exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 30 in a single session — from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in the Commission through a common recruitment exam.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RPSC AE admit card 2023
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Once live, click on the link to download RPSC AE Mechanical exam 2023 admit card
Login to the SSO portal using your credentials and proceed
The RPSC AE Mechanical 2023 admit card will appear on screen
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AE Mechanical 2023 admit card.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the AE Mechanical exam, a qualifying interview and a document verification process.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.