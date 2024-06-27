The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has declared the results for the Assistant Main exam 2023 Assam Panel today, June 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023. The results were declared on December 15. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam attempted the Main exam on December 31. The Main exam results for all other states except Assam were released on March 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

“Candidature of these candidates is subject to submission of the original documents in prescribed format within one month from the date of declaration of result,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download RBI Assistant result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Current Vacancies’ > ‘Results’ Click on the link for RBI Assistant Main exam results - Assam Panel 2023 Now click on the PDF link to View the result Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).