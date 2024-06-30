Today, June 30, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs XIII via the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ). Eligible candidates can submit the form on the official website ibps.in . Earlier , the registration deadline was June 27.

The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted from July 22 to 27. The Preliminary online examination will be held in August 2024 and the results will be declared in August/ September 2024. Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to CRP RRB XIII notification 2024.

Application Fee Post Fee Officer (Scale I, II & III) Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs 850 for all other category candidates. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs 850 for all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for IBPS CRP RRB XIII recruitment 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP RRB XIII application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) posts.

Direct link to apply for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.