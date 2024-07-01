Border Security Force ( BSF ) will today, July 1, close the online application window for recruitment to various Group-B&C Combatised (Non-Gazetted) posts in Border Security Force, Water Wing 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsf.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 162 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the posts of SI (Master), 4 for SI (Engine Driver), 35 for HC (Master), 57 for HC (Engine Driver), 13 for HC (Workshop), 46 for Constable (Crew).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates applying for SI (Master/ Engine Driver) will have to pay a fee of Rs 200+Rs.47.20 service charges, whereas Rs 100+Rs.47.20 is applicable to HC (Master/ Engine Driver/ Workshop) and Constable (Crew). The reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee except for Rs 47.20 service charges.

Steps to apply for BSF Group B, C posts 2024

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against Group-B&C Combatised (Non-Gazetted) posts in Border Security Force, Water Wing 2024 Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI, HC, Constable posts 2024.