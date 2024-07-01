UP Police final answer key 2024 released for Asst Operator, and other posts; check details here
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer keys of the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
The exams were conducted from January 29 to February 8, 2024.
UPPRPB took to Twitter and wrote that the final answer key of the Police Radio Cadre recruitment exam 2022 conducted from January 29 to February 8 is released on the official website http://uppbpb.gov.in.
Steps to download UP Police final answer key 2024
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
Click on the Asst Operator, Head Operator and other posts’ final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Head Radio Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) final answer key 2022.
Direct link to Assistant Operator final answer key 2022.
Direct link to Workshop Staff final answer key 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.