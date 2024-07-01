The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the final answer keys of the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

The exams were conducted from January 29 to February 8, 2024.

UPPRPB took to Twitter and wrote that the final answer key of the Police Radio Cadre recruitment exam 2022 conducted from January 29 to February 8 is released on the official website http://uppbpb.gov.in.

पुलिस रेडियो संवर्ग के विभिन्न पदों पर सीधी भर्ती हेतु दि. 29.01.24 से 08.02.24 तक आयोजित परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी के संबंध में प्राप्त आपत्तियों का निराकरण करते हुए उत्तर कुंजी में संशोधन की विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी गई है। विस्तृत सूचना के लिए https://t.co/JM9e8NRIsE पर जाएं।@Uppolice — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) June 28, 2024

Steps to download UP Police final answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the Asst Operator, Head Operator and other posts’ final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Head Radio Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) final answer key 2022.

Direct link to Assistant Operator final answer key 2022.

Direct link to Workshop Staff final answer key 2022.