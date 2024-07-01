The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced exam city intimation slips for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024 today, July 1. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ .

The AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted on July 6 and the admit card will be released tomorrow, July 2.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details and login to proceed The AIAPGET July 2024 exam city slip will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference