The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key, and score card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 re-examination. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2024 re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam.

“The Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts. Final Answer Keys of the Re-Test have been published on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). It is now informed that revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 (including of 1563 Candidates who appeared in the Re-Test on 23 June 2024), are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective revised Score Cards,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NEET UG final answer key, score card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2024 re-exam score card, final answer key link Login and download the revised score card Click on the final answer key link Check and download the final answer key, score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET UG Score Card 2024.

Direct link to NEET UG Final Answer Key 2024.