The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Male and Female Police Constables. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6000 posts in the Police Department. Candidates who qualified the Comment Entrance Test (CET) for Group-C posts are eligible for this recruitment drive. According to the notification, this drive aims to fill up 5000 vacancies for the post of Male Constable (General Duty) and 1000 vacancies of Female Constable (General Duty).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-25 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Candidates must have completed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject. No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post.

Steps to apply for HSSC Constable recruitment

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Re-Advertisement No. 06/2024 For Constable In Haryana Police’ Click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Login, select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Haryana Police Constable posts 2024.