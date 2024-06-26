The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has released the revised results of the Group C CET examinations 2022 Stage-I. Candidates can download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in .

The CET exam was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022, followed by the Skill Test conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023, and January 6, 7, 14, 2024.

“This is for the information of candidates that in accordance to Hon’ble High Court judgment dated 31.05.2024 in LPA No.1037 of 2023, the Commission has uploaded the revised result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 for Group-C posts for examination held on 05 and 06 November, 2022. The revised result has been prepared solely on the basis of CET marks of the candidates without giving any weightage of socioeconomic criteria marks,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CET Group C revised result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CET Group C revised result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CET Group C revised result.

