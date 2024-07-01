The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts under Public Health Engineering Department under Advt. No. 29/2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from July 9 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 264 Junior Engineer posts.

Here’s the official notice.

“The list of candidates is already uploaded in the Commission's official website. No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The e-Admission Certificate shall be uploaded on 09-07 -2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.n ic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JE admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference