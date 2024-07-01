The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Exam (JFWCE) 2024 exam today, July 1. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from August 1 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 510 Field Worker posts in the Commission. The exam date will be announced on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have completed Class 10/Metric examination to qualify for the posts. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to apply for JSSC JFWCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Once live, click on the application link for JFWCE 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference