The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till July 7, 2024. Earlier, the application deadline was June 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for State’s SC/ST/Female/PWD category candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. The applicants will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Fee.

Steps to apply for BPSC AE (Civil/ Mechanical) posts 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.