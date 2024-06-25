The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the interview call letter for various posts under Bihar Agriculture Services Competitive Examinations. (Advt. Nos. 18-21/2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their interview call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 31 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 2,355 candidates will appear for the interview round.

Direct link to Bihar Agriculture posts’ interview schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Steps to download Agri Dept posts interview call letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Dept posts’ interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agri Dept posts’ interview call letter.