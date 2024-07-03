The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Test under Advt.No .-22/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on March 10, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Steps to download Civil Judge result 2023

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Judge 2023 result.

Direct link to Civil Judge 2023 cuff-off.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary Objective type exam, Main written exam and a Viva-voce (oral) test.