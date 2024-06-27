Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Child Development Project Officer recruitment exam under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 30 upto 5.00 PM. The exam will be conducted on June 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Steps to download CDPO answer key 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO provisional answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CDPO provisional answer key 2024.