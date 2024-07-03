The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the Staff Selection Post Phase XII exam. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 5 upto 5.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“The Representations (if any) against Tentative Answer Keys may be submitted online from 02.07.2024 (05:00 PM) to 05.07.2024 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 05.07.2024, will not be entertained under any circumstances. Any other mode of submitting Representation against the tentative Answer key will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII , 2024 was conducted from June 20 to 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2049 vacancies to the posts of Programme Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Library and Information Assistant, and more.

Steps to download SSC Staff Selection Post answer key

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Staff Selection Posts Phase XII answer key link Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Take a printout for future reference

