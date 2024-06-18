The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Staff Selection Post Phase XII exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from their respective zonal ssc websites before the exam.

As per the notification, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII , 2024 Paper I will be conducted from June 20 to 26, 2024. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be held from May 6 to 8. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2049 vacancies to the posts of Programme Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Library and Information Assistant and more.

Here’s a list of SSC Zonal websites:

MP Sub-Region

North Region

Western Region

North Eastern Region

Southern Region

North Western Sub-Region

Central Region

Eastern Region

KKR Region

Steps to download SSC Staff Selection Post admit card

Visit the official SSC website of the zone you applied from Click on the notification to download Staff Selection Post Phase XII admit card Key in your registration details and login to View admit card Check and download the admit card appearing on your screen Take a printout of the admit card for future reference