UPSSSC BCG Technician Mains 2024 notification released; registration details here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the BCG Technician Main Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in from July 8 to August 7, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is July 14, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 255 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.
Steps to apply for BCG Technician Main Exam 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Live Advertisements’ tab
Click on the apply link for the BCG Technician Main Exam 2024
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.