Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the results of the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

As per the notification, a total of 2950 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Document Verification (DV) round. The DV is scheduled to commence on July 11. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Steps to download Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard result

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard 1019 results.