The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Architect exam schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Architect exam schedule.