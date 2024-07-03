The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUMDET 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.

The WBJEE PUMDET exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7. The Board will conduct OMR based common entrance test (PUMDET-2024) for admission to Post Graduate Courses (M.A./M. Sc) in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PUMDET admit card 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for PUMDET 2024” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

