WBJEE PUMDET admit cards released; exam on July 7
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUMDET 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.
The WBJEE PUMDET exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7. The Board will conduct OMR based common entrance test (PUMDET-2024) for admission to Post Graduate Courses (M.A./M. Sc) in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PUMDET admit card 2024
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet
On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for PUMDET 2024” link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PUMDET admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.