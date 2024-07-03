The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUMDET 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.

The WBJEE PUMDET exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7. The Board will conduct OMR based common entrance test (PUMDET-2024) for admission to Post Graduate Courses (M.A./M. Sc) in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PUMDET admit card 2024

  1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for PUMDET 2024” link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PUMDET admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.