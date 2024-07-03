The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard today, July 3. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted from April 24 to May 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2712 vacancies. The provisional answer key was released on May 17 and objections were invited till May 23, 2024.

“In consideration of the objections received in response to the Answer Keys published vide Notification No.816/OSSSC, dt 17.05.2024 of the Commission, Revised Answer key is hereby published in the web portal of the Commission,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CRE II 2023 final answer key

