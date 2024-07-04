The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will close the online registration window for the Programmer Exam 2024 today, July 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 352 vacancies. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam details, syllabus, application details, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification on the website:

Here’s the RPSC Programmer exam notice.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 to register for the exam. More details in the notification.

Steps to register for RPSC Programmer exam 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link next to ‘PROGRAMMER EXAM 2024’ Complete the Step 1 registration and login to proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout