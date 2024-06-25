The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from June 27 onwards.

According to the notification, the AE Mechanical exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 30 in a single session — from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in the Commission through a common recruitment exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPSC AE admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the link to download RPSC AE Mechanical exam 2023 admit card Login to the SSO portal using your credentials and proceed The RPSC AE Mechanical 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the AE Mechanical exam, a qualifying interview and a document verification process.