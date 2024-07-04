Punjab Public Service Commission ( PPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from official website ppsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.59 PM today, July 4. The exam was conducted on June 30, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 200 vacancies for Agriculture Development Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Punjab. The initial pay is Rs 44,900.

Steps to download ADO 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Development Officer answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PPSC ADO 2022 answer key.

Direct link to PPSC ADO 2022 objection window.

Selection Process

The procedure for the selection of candidates will be based on Written Competitive Examination (480 marks) and interview (60 marks). The exam will be of two hours duration in a pen and paper-based mode.