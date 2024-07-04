Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has declared the results of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) today, July 4. Candidates can download the results from the official website ptetvmou2024.com .

The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024.

The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12th exam.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 results

Visit the official website ptetvmou2024.com On the homepage, click on the PTET 2024 results Key in your registration details and login The results will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download (BA BEd./BSc. BEd.) 2024 results.

Direct link to download PTET 2024 results.