The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) will today, July 5, close the online application window for the Central Processing Centre (CPC) Executives posts (on contractual basis) and Central Registration Centre (CRC) Executive posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website icsi.edu .

The recruitment drive aims to fill upto 15 CPC vacancies and 30 CRC vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (CPC Executive, CRC Executive): Upto 31 years as on June 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification (CPC Executive, CRC Executive): Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.

Direct link to CPC Executive notification 2024.

Direct link to CRC Executive notification 2024.

Steps to apply for CPC, CRC Executive posts 2024

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on the CPC/ CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply here.