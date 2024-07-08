The Indian Air Force has commenced the online application window for the Agniveervayu (02/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till July 28 (11.00 PM).

The selection test is scheduled to be conducted on October 18.

“The Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 18 October 2024 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Or Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 550+GST. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2025

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 02/2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2025.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.