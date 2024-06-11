IAF AFCAT 02/2024 registration ends June 28; apply now to avoid delays
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website afcat.cdac.in till June 28 (11.30 PM).
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the online registrations for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2024). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website afcat.cdac.in till June 28 (11.30 PM).
AFCAT 02/2024 examination will be conducted from August 9 to 11, 2024. A total of 304 vacancies have been notified.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates applying for AFCAT entry will have to pay a fee of Rs 550 + GST (nonrefundable), whereas candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2024
Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 02/2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for AFCAT 02/2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.