Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has announced the results of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in .

The entrance exam was conducted on June 25, 2024.

The qualifying marks for Unreserved Category candidates is 35% correspondingly 42 marks and 30% correspondingly 36 marks for SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS and Divyaang Category candidates.

Steps to download Bihar BEd CET result 2024

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar BEd CET 2024 result.