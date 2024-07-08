Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has announced that it will be organising the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2025 today, July 8. According to the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 2, 2024.

Eligible candidates will be able to check the application dates, eligibility criteria and other details regarding the exam on the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in in due course of time. Students are advised to keep visiting this website for regular updates on the application schedule, exam timing and other admission procedures.

Exam Schedule Exam Date Session Papers and Code February 2, 2024 Forenoon session Chemistry (CY) Geology (GG) Mathematics (MA) February 2, 2024 Afternoon session Biotechnology (BT) Economics (EN) Mathematical Statistics (MS) Physics (PH)

About IIT JAM

JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.