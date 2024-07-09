The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will stop accepting objections against the released provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 today, July 9. Eligible candidates can raise objections (if any) at the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ till 5.00 PM.

A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper) Mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various examination centers located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lakh candidates.

Steps to download CUET UG answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

