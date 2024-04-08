The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will today, April 8, close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in upto 11.50 PM.

The CUET (UG) 2024 exam will be conducted between May 15 to 31, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the form correction notification.

The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The city of examination will be announced on April 30, 2024.

Steps to make changes to CUET UG 2024 forms

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make the necessary changes and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).