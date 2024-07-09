The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the results for the Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024 today, July 9. Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website ojee.nic.in .

The Special (2nd) OJEE 2024 was conducted from June 24 to 27, 2024. The result can be checked using the Application Number and Date of Birth. The results have been announced for the BTech, MBA, BPharm, and BTech lateral entry courses.

Steps to download Special OJEE results

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on RANK CARD of 2nd/ SPECIAL OJEE 2024 Key in your registration details and login The Special OJEE results 2024 will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Special OJEE results 2024.