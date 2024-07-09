The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the admit card for the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Go to the candidate login tab Key in your details and submit Check and download TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 Take a printout for future reference

