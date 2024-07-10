The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) will today, July 10, close the online registration window for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years. Candidates should be born between 01 Mar 2003 to 28 Feb 2007 (both dates inclusive) applying for the post of Navik (GD) and Yantrik. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if, posts are reserved for them.

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 through online mode.

Steps to apply for CGEPT 01/2025

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab Click on CGEPT 01/2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CGEPT 01/2025.