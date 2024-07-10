Bank of Baroda (BOB) has postponed the online application deadline for the recruitment of Human Resources on fixed term engagement on contract basis under Corporate & Institutional Credit Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in till July 12. Earlier, the application deadline was July 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 161 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Application Fee

For General, EWS & OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 600 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges, whereas for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates the application fee is Rs 100 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges.

Steps to apply for Relationship Manager and other posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Human Resources on fixed term engagement on contract basis under Corporate & Institutional Credit Department” Select the post, fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

