The Indian Bank has commenced the online application process for recruitment to Apprentice posts 2024 today, July 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianbank.in till July 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1500 Apprentice posts across various Indian States.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 20 years and Maximum 28 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation after March 31, 2020.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 where no application fee is applicable for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2024

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the application link under “Engagement of Apprentices 2024-25” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.