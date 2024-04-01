The Indian Bank will conclude the online application process for recruitment to posts of Specialist Officers (SO) 2024 today, April 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianbank.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 146 Specialist Officer posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Indian Bank SO notification 2024.

Application Fee

Applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2024

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS – 2024” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written/ online test followed by Interview.