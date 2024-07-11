Bharat Electronics Limited ( B EL ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), Technician ‘C’, and Junior Assistant today, July 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bel-india.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), 17 for Technician ‘C’ and 3 for Junior Assistant. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:



Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 + 18% GST. SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the application link under “Non Executive Recruitment - BEL Hyderabad Unit” Pay the fee, register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.