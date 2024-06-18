Bharat Electronics recruitment 2024: Apply for 32 Technician, Jr Asst and other posts till July 11
Candidates can apply for the posts at bel-india.in till July 11, 2024.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), Technician ‘C’, and Junior Assistant. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website bel-india.in till July 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), 17 for Technician ‘C’ and 3 for Junior Assistant. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 + 18% GST. SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website bel-india.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the application link under “Non Executive Recruitment - BEL Hyderabad Unit”
Pay the fee, register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.