The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 159 candidates have been recommended for the appointment to the posts. The recruitment test was conducted on July 2, 2023, and the interviews were held from June 3 to 14, 2024.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO APFC final results 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EPFO APFC final result 2023 link The final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EPFO APFC final result 2023.