Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022 today, September 12. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 was conducted for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82. The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination consisted of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF final result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Under ‘What’s New’ section click on the link ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022’ Click on the PDF link to download CAPF result CAPF final list of selected candidates will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CAPF results 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.